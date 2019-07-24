Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $80.49 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

