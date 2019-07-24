Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Nordstrom accounts for about 1.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.