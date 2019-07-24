KeyCorp Comments on Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,407. The stock has a market cap of $322.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick May purchased 4,185 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $100,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $138,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

