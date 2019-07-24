KeyCorp Weighs in on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE KNX opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 806,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 146,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

