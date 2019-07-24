Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $94.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 823,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,697,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

