Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

