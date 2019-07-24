Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 851,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,232. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26.

