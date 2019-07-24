Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Heritage Financial accounts for 3.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 191,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $119,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

