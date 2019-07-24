Kin Mining (ASX:KIN) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) fell 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 132,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 708,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Kin Mining Company Profile (ASX:KIN)

Kin Mining NL explores for gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company holds interests in six project areas comprising Desdemona, Iron King Group, Murrin Murrin, Redcastle, Mt Flora, and Randwick, which consist of 76 separate mineral tenements within the North-Eastern Goldfields Province of Western Australia covering a combined total area of approximately 300 square kilometers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.