KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC Sells 19,707 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

