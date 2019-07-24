Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Up 5%

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, approximately 10,198 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.44 million.

Kneat.com Company Profile (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

