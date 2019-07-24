Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 918,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,882. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

