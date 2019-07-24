Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,806 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,755,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 150,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,562,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,223,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,232,000 after purchasing an additional 79,717 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 92,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,539. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

