Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $300,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,790. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $283.51.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.30 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $2,291,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,109.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $3,005,135.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,507.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock worth $13,920,845 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

