Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celgene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,349,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

