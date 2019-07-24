Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $133,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,211,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock valued at $89,513,951. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

