Komodo Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00011808 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market capitalization of $131.86 million and $3.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00728117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00223574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00066290 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003864 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,173,975 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, Upbit, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

