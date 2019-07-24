KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,784,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,887 shares during the quarter. KT comprises about 21.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 4.85% of KT worth $294,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KT by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in KT by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KT by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

KT stock remained flat at $$11.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. KT Corp has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.