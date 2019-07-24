Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,433 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $715,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 201,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,421. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

