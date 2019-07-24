Kwmg LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC comprises about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000.

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC

Shares of BMV BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

