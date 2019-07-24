Kwmg LLC Buys 358 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 0.8% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AON by 171.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 1,875.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

