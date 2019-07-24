Kwmg LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. 2,218,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,719. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.