Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 109,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

