Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 1,153,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.