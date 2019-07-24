L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of LB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 2,952,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. L Brands has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in L Brands by 1,594.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in L Brands by 65.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in L Brands by 360.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

