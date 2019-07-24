LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $39,441.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00291059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01662911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000606 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 620,353,390 coins and its circulating supply is 255,024,338 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

