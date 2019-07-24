Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 200 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $325.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

