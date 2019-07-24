Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 209,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 233.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $134.94. 7,578,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

