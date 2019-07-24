Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 5,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 17,179,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,127. The company has a market cap of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.69. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

