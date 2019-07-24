Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $918,305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,682,000 after purchasing an additional 171,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

