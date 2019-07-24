Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Leidos reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Leidos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Leidos by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

