Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Reduced by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for about 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 368,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

