Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,934,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,636. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.46. 398,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,982. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $513.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

