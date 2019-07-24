Leisure Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 117,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,956,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,597,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 907,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,338,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,233. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

