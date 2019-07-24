Leisure Capital Management Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $5,515,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,686. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

