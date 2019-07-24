Leisure Capital Management Sells 148 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $848,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 63.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.09. 553,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,189. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.