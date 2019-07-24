Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

