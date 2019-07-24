Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 6,070 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises approximately 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cinemark worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

