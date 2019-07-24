Lendingblock (LND) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $53,855.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,757,797 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

