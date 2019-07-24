Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. 23,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,276. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

