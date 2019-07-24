Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 13,222 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

VXUS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 567,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $55.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

