Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 260.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total value of $71,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $15,163,636 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $479.47. 149,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,014. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $513.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

