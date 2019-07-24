LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $69.43. 285,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,976. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. FMR LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

