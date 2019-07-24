LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 404,840 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,840 shares during the quarter. Tupperware Brands comprises 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $18,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 407,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 624,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

