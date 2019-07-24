LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 2.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.40% of Ares Capital worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

ARCC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 952,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.