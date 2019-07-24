LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,146. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

