LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 121,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 765.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $467,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $754,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 74,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $803.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

