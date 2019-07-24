LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 6,523 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.25. 2,704,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.10. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $155.04 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.07.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

