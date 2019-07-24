LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Jeld-Wen worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,240. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

