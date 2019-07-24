LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 113,700 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,965,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 415,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 319,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,080,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

